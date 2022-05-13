Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Erlanger Neurology979 E 3rd St Ste C830, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The one trustworthy neuromuscular disease physician. After failing to get a diagnosis with other doctors, I was sent to Vanderbilt where I was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis. I then was having to go in the hospital every few months in crisis. Dr. Alpers changed my treatment, and I haven't been in the hospital but once, with the flu. He's thorough, honest, and caring.
About Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1801926100
Education & Certifications
- Neuromuscular Medicine, Duke University
- Neurology, Saushec
- Internal Medicine, Saushec
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
