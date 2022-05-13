Overview

Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Alpers works at Erlanger Neurology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.