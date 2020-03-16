Overview

Dr. Joshua Alley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Alley works at Centra Med Grp Surgical Spclst in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.