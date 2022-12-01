See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Abrams works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Institute for Spine Care
    1635 E Myrtle Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 944-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Sun City West
    14520 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • The Core Institute Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I had been suffering from a severely herniated L5-S1 disc. One doctor told me that the nerve was 'crushed' and he couldn't help me. My pain level was at a Nine any time I moved. My visit with Dr. Abrams was very reassuring. He had the MRI displayed on a screen and explained exactly what he was going to do. The result was an unqualified success.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1649482084
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

