Dr. Josh Werber, MD
Dr. Josh Werber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Great Neck ENT833 Northern Blvd Ste 260, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-3466
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Werber performed surgery for a mass in my throat/neck. He stitched the inside and glued the outside. He told me I did not need to use Mederma that I would have no scar since he did it on a crease in my neck it is now a year and a half later and no one would know I even had the procedure!! No scar!! The ladies in his office we're extremely helpful to me in planning the whole procedure and scheduling everything all I had to do was show up make my copayment.
About Dr. Josh Werber, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083610455
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- State University of New York at Binghamton
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
