Overview

Dr. Josh Hsu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Hsu works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.