Dr. Josh Glatman, MD
Overview
Dr. Josh Glatman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
Retina & Macula Consultants PC3453 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 608-2020Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday8:45am - 6:00pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glatman and his team are great, I’ve been going to his office for 6 years. So professional
About Dr. Josh Glatman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- SUNY Downstate
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Dr. Glatman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glatman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glatman has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glatman speaks Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatman.
