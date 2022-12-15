Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josh George, MD
Overview
Dr. Josh George, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. George works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
I think Dr. George is a wonderful and caring doctor. He is friendly and looks at all your test results, and procedures, and listens to your issues to find the best treatment and/or meds for you. Very professional doctor.
About Dr. Josh George, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558375634
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Utsw/Parkland Hosp
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.