Dr. Josh Apple, MD
Overview
Dr. Josh Apple, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY.
Dr. Apple works at
Locations
1
Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center1300 E 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 634-2020
2
William A. Shachtman, MD1725 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 221-2222
3
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Centerra6125 Sky Pond Dr, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
4
Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD1701 61ST AVE, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 221-2222
5
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Precision3151 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
6
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Skyline2555 E 13th St, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 221-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Although Dr. Apple is extremely busy, he doesn't seem rushed, answers all my questions thoughtfully, and is respectful in interactions with me. I feel confidence in his assessments and patient care.
About Dr. Josh Apple, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Apple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apple accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apple works at
Dr. Apple has seen patients for Keratitis, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Apple. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apple.
