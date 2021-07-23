See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Josh Amato, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Josh Amato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Amato works at Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Floaters and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists - Ophthalmology - Medical Tower B Suite 5006-b
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5006B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-5478
    Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd
    12990 Manchester Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 909-0633
    Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd
    12692 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-5478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 23, 2021
    I've had several fantastic ophthalmologists over the years, including the team ophthalmologist for the Denver Nuggets professional basketball team. Dr. Amato ranks among my favorite ones. He is professional, thorough, patient, and friendly. I highly recommend him! :-)
    — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Josh Amato, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467401828
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis University St Louis University Eye Inst
    • Mercy Hospital St Louis
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
