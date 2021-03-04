Dr. Josette Spotts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spotts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josette Spotts, MD
Overview
Dr. Josette Spotts, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Spotts works at
Locations
-
1
Josette E. Spotts, MD, FACS1485 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 990-6360Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spotts?
Always a pleasant experience!
About Dr. Josette Spotts, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1780787010
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spotts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spotts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spotts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spotts works at
Dr. Spotts has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spotts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Spotts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spotts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spotts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spotts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.