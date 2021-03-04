Overview

Dr. Josette Spotts, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Spotts works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.