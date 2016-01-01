Overview

Dr. Josette Gordon-Simet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Gordon-Simet works at Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.