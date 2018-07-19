See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD

Pediatrics
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ruiz-Healy works at HEALY, JOSEPHINE MD - RUIZ-HEALY JOSEPHINE MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Josephine Ruiz-healy MD LLC
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 438, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8272
  2. 2
    Dr William C Weise
    4115 Medical Dr Ste 305, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz-Healy?

    Jul 19, 2018
    I like that she is direct, give lots of information and is very thorough. She does not sugar coat things. She is very frank and I really like that. She has been our pediatrician for that last 17.5 years.
    Angela in San Antonio , TX — Jul 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ruiz-Healy to family and friends

    Dr. Ruiz-Healy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ruiz-Healy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD.

    About Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992751622
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz-Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz-Healy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruiz-Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz-Healy works at HEALY, JOSEPHINE MD - RUIZ-HEALY JOSEPHINE MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ruiz-Healy’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz-Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz-Healy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz-Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz-Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.