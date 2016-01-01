Overview

Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Pham Pcp works at Forest Medical Clinic in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.