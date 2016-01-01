Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okwechime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD is a dermatologist in Kokomo, IN. Dr. Okwechime completed a residency at University Of Otawa. She currently practices at Suburban Dermatology and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Kokomo Sleep Center LLC1542 S Dixon Rd Ste G, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 450-7314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1952592156
Education & Certifications
- University Of Otawa
- University of Benin
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
Patient Satisfaction
