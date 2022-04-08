Dr. Montana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josephine Montana, MD
Overview
Dr. Josephine Montana, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Montana works at
Locations
Desert Knolls Hearing Aid Center Inc15995 Tuscola Rd Ste 202, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-5111
- 2 11949 Hesperia Rd Ste 105, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (760) 242-5111
Josephine B Montana MD13010 Hesperia Rd Ste 400, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 242-5111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montana?
I have been Dr Montana’s patient for many years. The girls in the office are always polite and are very professional. During my visits Dr. Montana is very through. She always takes the time to answer all of my questions and explains everything to my understanding. I will continue to recommend others to her.
About Dr. Josephine Montana, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417984782
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montana works at
Dr. Montana speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Montana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.