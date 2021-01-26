Dr. Josephine Lyons, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Lyons, DPM
Overview
Dr. Josephine Lyons, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Littleton, CO.
Dr. Lyons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elite. Foot & Ankle Center PC9898 Rosemont Ave Ste 103, Littleton, CO 80124 Directions (720) 638-6081
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
She was very thorough and answered all of my questions. She listened to my concerns, reviewed my xrays with me and offered a lot of helpful advice. She is friendly and I will definitely recommend my friends see her!
About Dr. Josephine Lyons, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1205356235
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.