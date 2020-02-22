Overview

Dr. Josephine Kang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kang works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.