Overview

Dr. Josephine Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Huang works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

