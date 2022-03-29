Overview

Dr. Josephine Gomes, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Gomes works at UofL Physicians - Surgery/University Surgical Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Masonic Home, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.