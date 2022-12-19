Overview

Dr. Josephine Futrell, MD is a Dermatologist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Futrell works at Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Boil and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.