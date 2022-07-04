See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Josephine Elia, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Josephine Elia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with NIMH

Dr. Elia works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety
Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Separation Anxiety
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jul 04, 2022
    I’m shocked to see negative reviews for Dr Elia. Our experience was the complete opposite. She helped us so much during an extreme crisis and always gave us time and attention. She always listened and has a lot of expertise in the field of child psychology. I highly recommend her, and I wish you the best.
    Elizabeth Comiskey — Jul 04, 2022
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1063528669
    • NIMH
    • Med Coll Penn
    • Med College Penn
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
