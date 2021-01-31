Overview

Dr. Josephine Dinkha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Dinkha works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Hinsdale, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.