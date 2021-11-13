Dr. Josephine Depalma, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depalma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Depalma, DPM
Dr. Josephine Depalma, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Roxborough Foot & Ankle5735 Ridge Ave Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 483-2300
Josephine T Depalma DPM2706 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133 Directions (215) 425-5060
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
An excellent podiatrist with a top notch skill set.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Depalma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depalma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depalma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Depalma has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depalma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Depalma speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Depalma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depalma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depalma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depalma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.