Overview

Dr. Josephine Dela Cruz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Dela Cruz works at North Star Lodge Cancer Care in Yakima, WA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV, Melbourne, FL and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.