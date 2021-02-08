Dr. Josephine Bohannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Bohannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josephine Bohannon, MD is a Dermatologist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bohannon works at
Locations
-
1
Midlothian Dermatology2306 Robious Station Cir, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 378-3048Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bohannon?
Dr Bohannon takes a lot of time and knows her stuff! I feel very lucky to have her as my dermatologist. My father died from melanoma and I get checked regularly by Dr Jo B. She’s the best in Richmond!
About Dr. Josephine Bohannon, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1497851356
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohannon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohannon works at
Dr. Bohannon has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.