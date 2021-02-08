Overview

Dr. Josephine Bohannon, MD is a Dermatologist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Bohannon works at Midlothian Dermatology in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.