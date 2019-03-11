Overview

Dr. Josephine Bello, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Bello works at Josephine C Bello MD in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.