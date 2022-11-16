Dr. Aloot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josephine Aloot, MD
Dr. Josephine Aloot, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Ab Laboratory1000 W University Dr Ste 314, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 650-7700
- 2 1460 Walton Blvd Ste 110, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 650-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Aloot is kind and very knowledgeable. Her office staff are so nice.
About Dr. Josephine Aloot, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700940566
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Aloot accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aloot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aloot has seen patients for Arthritis and Polymyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aloot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aloot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aloot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aloot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aloot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.