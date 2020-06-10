Dr. Josepha Devaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josepha Devaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josepha Devaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Devaro works at
Locations
Coastal Dermatology400 COMMERCIAL CT, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 352-3535
Coastal Dermatology131 Goshen Road Ext Ste 300, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 352-3535
Coastal Dermatology910 E 70th St Ste B, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and both children have been going to Dr DeVaro for years. We have always been confident in her practice. She does what is necessary while being attentive to any issues both that we report, or she observes. Her office staff is both pleasant and efficient. We have no reason to consider going anywhere else for dermatology issues.
About Dr. Josepha Devaro, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1295729051
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- New York Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Devaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devaro has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devaro speaks Hebrew.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Devaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.