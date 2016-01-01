Dr. Joseph Zunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zunt, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zunt, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Zunt works at
Locations
Norm Maleng Building410 9th Ave N Ste 359702, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
About Dr. Joseph Zunt, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831279801
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zunt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zunt works at
Dr. Zunt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.