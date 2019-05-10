Dr. Zuhosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Zuhosky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatrics Lake Norman10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 101, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 895-9838
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuhosky?
I would highly recommend this practice and Dr. Zuhosky in particular. The staff is helpful, cheerful and very accommodating. Dr. Zuhosky is an excellent physician. I have seen him twice for chronic lower back pain. Each time he was polite, caring, he listened to me and took the time to explain things in detail. He guided me to take the right steps and make the right changes to manage my pain. Thank you!
About Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1366431165
Education & Certifications
- Rehab Inst Chicago/Northwestern U
- Evanston Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuhosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuhosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuhosky works at
Dr. Zuhosky has seen patients for Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuhosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuhosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuhosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuhosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuhosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.