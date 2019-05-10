See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Zuhosky works at Novant Health Pediatrics Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatrics Lake Norman
    10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 101, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 895-9838
  2. 2
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zuhosky?

    May 10, 2019
    I would highly recommend this practice and Dr. Zuhosky in particular. The staff is helpful, cheerful and very accommodating. Dr. Zuhosky is an excellent physician. I have seen him twice for chronic lower back pain. Each time he was polite, caring, he listened to me and took the time to explain things in detail. He guided me to take the right steps and make the right changes to manage my pain. Thank you!
    — May 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zuhosky to family and friends

    Dr. Zuhosky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zuhosky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366431165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rehab Inst Chicago/Northwestern U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zuhosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuhosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuhosky has seen patients for Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuhosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuhosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuhosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuhosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuhosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.