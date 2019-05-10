Overview

Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Zuhosky works at Novant Health Pediatrics Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.