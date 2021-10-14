See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Zuckerman works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 598-6674

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346230448
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuckerman works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zuckerman’s profile.

    Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

