Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Hospitals301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6674
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuckerman?
Dr Joseph Zuckerman has been my doctor since I’m 18 yrs old transferred to him from Dr Wallace B. Leamen in pediatrics . I am now 52 and Dr Zuckerman has replaced my hip 2times and has replaced my shoulder. Unfortunately I ran into some major issue’s and all I will say is with Dr. Zuckerman I am gonna be fine ! This man is a gift from God and know we will get thru this n move on to my knees ! You won’t find a better Doctor !! Cause he’s the best !!!!
About Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1346230448
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.