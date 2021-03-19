Dr. Joseph Zobian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zobian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zobian, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zobian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Florida Health Care Plan Pharmacy350 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 676-7103
- 2 790 Dunlawton Ave Ste 2, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 760-1877
Tomoka Optical21 Hospital Dr Ste 160, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-3711
Tomoka Optical345 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 330, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 672-4244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
My evaluation, surgery, &follow-up with Dr. Zobian were all three professional, polite, & informative. The ladies working directly with him were also excellent. The procedure outcome is excellent. I recommend him without hesitation--in fact, my wife is now a patient & had her first appointment today. I attended. Dr. Zobian was empathetic, polite & informative--& again his staff was excellent. Two thumbs up!
About Dr. Joseph Zobian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154408904
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
