Dr. Joseph Zito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Zito works at
Locations
Palm Beach Ear Nose & Throat Association PA1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-7846
Palm Beach ENT Associates3401 Pga Blvd Ste 410, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-3773
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I called the office for an appointment because of an ear ache. I was seen in 2 days which was excellent. I have been a patient of Dr. Zito for over 10 years and have received excellent companionate care. He took his time listening to my complaint and performed a thorough examination and prescribed medication. He was sure to ask me if I had any further questions before leaving the room. I would see him and recommend him in the future.
About Dr. Joseph Zito, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1013081603
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Health System
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
