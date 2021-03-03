See All Nephrologists in Voorhees, NJ
Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Zingrone, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Zingrone works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ
    201 Laurel Oak Rd Ste B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ
    300 Medical Center Dr, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
Hydronephrosis
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Nephrotic Syndrome
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Diabetes Insipidus
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hypercalcemia
Kidney Hypertrophy
Kidney Infection
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Potassium Deficiency
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ultrasound, Kidney

Mar 03, 2021
Always very thorough and caring.
  • Nephrology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • 1619923109
Education & Certifications

  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Zingrone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zingrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zingrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zingrone has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zingrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Zingrone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zingrone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zingrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zingrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

