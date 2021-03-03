Overview

Dr. Joseph Zingrone, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Zingrone works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

