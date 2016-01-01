Dr. Joseph Zerega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zerega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zerega, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zerega, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Zerega works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital3450 11th Ct Ste 206, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Zerega, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033167663
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
