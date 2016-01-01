Overview

Dr. Joseph Zerega, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Zerega works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.