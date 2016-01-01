Dr. Zenisek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Zenisek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zenisek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, IU Health Methodist Hospital, IU Health University Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Locations
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2500
Clarian Health Partners1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (201) 835-2644
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Joseph Zenisek, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
