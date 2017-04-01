Overview

Dr. Joseph Zenga, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Zenga works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer and Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.