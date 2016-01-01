Dr. Joseph Zeiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zeiter, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zeiter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Zeiter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lodi Eye Care Group421 S Ham Ln Ste A, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 466-5566
-
2
Ambulatory Surgical Center of Zeiter Eye117 N San Joaquin St, Stockton, CA 95202 Directions (209) 466-5566
-
3
Zeiter Eye Medical Group Inc1630 W Yosemite Ave Ste 3, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (209) 466-5566
-
4
Zeiter Eye Medical Group Inc255 E WEBER AVE, Stockton, CA 95202 Directions (209) 466-5566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeiter?
About Dr. Joseph Zeiter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588753909
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeiter works at
Dr. Zeiter speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.