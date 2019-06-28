Overview

Dr. Joseph Zebede, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Zebede works at Dr. Steven Silvers, DO in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.