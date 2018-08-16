Overview

Dr. Joseph Zaydon Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zaydon Jr works at JOSEPH ZAYDON M D COMMONWEALTH MED in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.