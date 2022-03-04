Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavatsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Locations
Spine & Scoliosis Specialists3535 Severn Ave Ste 8, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is very nice in this office. They take their time and explain things to you! Last doctor I went to get a specific procedure done, I cried because it was very painful. At Dr. Z’s office it was the complete opposite.
About Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1619184371
Education & Certifications
- NY U Hosp
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery

