Dr. Joseph Zangara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Zangara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
North Jersey Gastroenterology1825 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1484
Wayne Surgical Center LLC1176 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 709-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Dr Zangara has taken care of me for more than a decade and was always committed to both diagnosing and treating my GI condition throughout. He has always taken enough time with me and explained everything in detail and has always put my health first. Couldn't ask for a better GI doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447240254
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
