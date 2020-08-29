Dr. Zadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Zadeh, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zadeh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Emergency Hospital and Haskell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zadeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Joseph H Zadeh354 E Glade Rd Ste 100, Euless, TX 76039 Directions (817) 803-3244
-
2
Wellness and Aesthetics Institutepa2260 POOL RD, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 803-3244
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Emergency Hospital
- Haskell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zadeh?
Great doctor really listen. Help with my pain and blood pressure.
About Dr. Joseph Zadeh, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750672523
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa MC
- Dallas Ft Worth Mc
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zadeh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zadeh works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.