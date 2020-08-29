See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Euless, TX
Dr. Joseph Zadeh, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Zadeh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Emergency Hospital and Haskell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zadeh works at Dr. Joseph H Zadeh in Euless, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Joseph H Zadeh
    354 E Glade Rd Ste 100, Euless, TX 76039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 803-3244
    Wellness and Aesthetics Institutepa
    2260 POOL RD, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 803-3244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Emergency Hospital
  • Haskell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Blood Draw
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cryosurgery
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Joint Injection
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT)
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Point Injection
Urinalysis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 29, 2020
    Great doctor really listen. Help with my pain and blood pressure.
    shamicka ward — Aug 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Zadeh, DO
    About Dr. Joseph Zadeh, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750672523
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dallas Ft Worth Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

