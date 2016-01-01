Dr. Joseph Younger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Younger, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Younger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Younger, Joseph, M.d.520 Franklin Ave Ste 101, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 741-4488
- 2 777 Zeckendorf Blvd Ste 1, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Younger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
