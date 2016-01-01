Overview

Dr. Joseph Younger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Younger works at YOUNGER, JOSEPH, M.D. in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.