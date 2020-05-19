Dr. Joseph Yohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Yohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Yohn, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group Inc3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 379-1799
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very bad skin issue on my legs. Dr Yohn made me feel like I was in great, capable hands right away. He knew exactly how to handle it, explained it to me, took a scraping, and was very thorough in his exam. He understood my anxiety, pain, and fear right away. He explained what he though it was, had an immediate treatment in mind, scheduled followup appointment and reassured me that it would be ok He was very patient, and we even joked a little. I was very impressed and extremely relieved that he was there for me His treatment was right on the nose and the first time I used the prescription the pain was gone. He is a marvel!!!
About Dr. Joseph Yohn, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- University Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yohn has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yohn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.