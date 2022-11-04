See All Psychiatrists in Fairless Hills, PA
Dr. Joseph Yi, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Yi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairless Hills, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Yi works at Fairless Hills Psychological As in Fairless Hills, PA with other offices in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fairless Hills Psychological As
    333 N Oxford Valley Rd Ste 202, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 498-2512
    Newtown Behavioral
    760 Newtown Yardley Rd Ste 122, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 498-2512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2022
    I recently began receiving NAD+ treatment from Dr. Yi in addition to my pre-existing med regimen, and I’ve found it very helpful for opiate craving maintenance and just overall mood/energy. Before seeing Dr. Yi, it was only something I was vaguely aware of as a supposed anti-aging drug, and I probably never would’ve discovered it on my own if it weren’t for Dr. Yi. Throughout my time as his patient, this is just one of many times in which this was the case! Only thing I’d caution others on would be that if you’re afraid of needles, perhaps NAD+ isn’t for you, though the IM shots barely hurt at all compared to any other injections I’ve had.
    James C. — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Yi, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083875124
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hosp/RWJMS Cooper Hosp
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

