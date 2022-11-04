Dr. Joseph Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Yi, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Yi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairless Hills, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Fairless Hills Psychological As333 N Oxford Valley Rd Ste 202, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 Directions (215) 498-2512
Newtown Behavioral760 Newtown Yardley Rd Ste 122, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 498-2512
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I recently began receiving NAD+ treatment from Dr. Yi in addition to my pre-existing med regimen, and I’ve found it very helpful for opiate craving maintenance and just overall mood/energy. Before seeing Dr. Yi, it was only something I was vaguely aware of as a supposed anti-aging drug, and I probably never would’ve discovered it on my own if it weren’t for Dr. Yi. Throughout my time as his patient, this is just one of many times in which this was the case! Only thing I’d caution others on would be that if you’re afraid of needles, perhaps NAD+ isn’t for you, though the IM shots barely hurt at all compared to any other injections I’ve had.
About Dr. Joseph Yi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083875124
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/RWJMS Cooper Hosp
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.
