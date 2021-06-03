Dr. Joseph Yellin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Yellin, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Yellin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Yellin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Joseph Yellin1599 E 15th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 377-2223
-
2
Dr. Joseph C. Yellin130 E 77th St Bldg 10, New York, NY 10075 Directions (718) 377-2223
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yellin?
I experienced Dr. Jospeh Yellin as empathetic and very helpful with my presenting issues. He was responsive and efficient in obtaining a portrait of my neurological complaint(s). I feel grateful that I was recommended to him——and would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Joseph Yellin, DO
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1700892783
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Usphs Hosp-Staten Island
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yellin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yellin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yellin works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yellin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yellin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.