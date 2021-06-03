See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Joseph Yellin, DO

Neurology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Yellin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

Dr. Yellin works at Dr. Joseph Yellin in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Joseph Yellin
    1599 E 15th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 377-2223
  2. 2
    Dr. Joseph C. Yellin
    130 E 77th St Bldg 10, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 377-2223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Difficulty With Walking
Headache

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Pseudobulbar Affect
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Ataxia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Disorders
Cluster Headache
Confusion
Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 03, 2021
    I experienced Dr. Jospeh Yellin as empathetic and very helpful with my presenting issues. He was responsive and efficient in obtaining a portrait of my neurological complaint(s). I feel grateful that I was recommended to him——and would recommend him without hesitation.
    MGL — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Yellin, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700892783
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • Usphs Hosp-Staten Island
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
