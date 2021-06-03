Overview

Dr. Joseph Yellin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Yellin works at Dr. Joseph Yellin in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.