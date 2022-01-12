See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM

Podiatry
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Yeargain works at Yeargain Foot and Ankle in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yeargain Foot and Ankle
    3801 Gaston Ave Ste 330, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 853-4886
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 12, 2022
    I am a repeat patient of Dr Agyen’s. I am more than happy with my care. Dr Agyen is very thorough, asks pertinent questions about my condition, answers questions that I may have and together we build a plan of care for my podiatry needs. I love that he takes his time and I don’t feel as though I’m being rushed in and out of my appointment. Great doctor!
    Renee C — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023271202
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Texas A&M University
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeargain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeargain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeargain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeargain works at Yeargain Foot and Ankle in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yeargain’s profile.

    Dr. Yeargain has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeargain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeargain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeargain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeargain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeargain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

