Dr. Joseph Yaker, MD

Hair Transplant Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Yaker, MD is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hair Transplant Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Yaker works at YAKER Hair Restoration and Med Spa in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    YAKER Hair Restoration and Med Spa
    3242 Preston Rd Ste 160, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 468-8301
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Androgenetic Alopecia
Female Pattern Hair Loss
Hair Loss
Androgenetic Alopecia
Female Pattern Hair Loss
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon

Dec 05, 2018
Losing your hair is a BIG deal! Healthy hair is sign of health. After visiting 3 dermatologist, 2 medical doctors and 1 holistic doctor; Dr. Yaker was able to provide me results that I could visibly see. He has the most awesome personality and is very knowledgeable about hair. I visited 3 hair restoration clinics. I chose Dr. Yaker, because he didn't pressure me to choose him after I told him I had visited 3 other clinics. I really appreciate what he was able to do for me, very methodical!
Autrana Nicole Gibson in Fort Worth , TX — Dec 05, 2018
About Dr. Joseph Yaker, MD

Specialties
  • Hair Transplant Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497987176
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Distefano Hair Restoration Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Kansas University Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Mayo Clinic
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas / Austin Campus
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Yaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yaker works at YAKER Hair Restoration and Med Spa in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yaker’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

