Dr. Joseph Wyllie, DO
Dr. Joseph Wyllie, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Cardiovascular Institute1454 S County Trl Ste 2000, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
From the first time I walked into Dr. Wyllie's office I was greeted with a smile and professionalism by the office staff. I have know Dr. Wyllie since he was a Fellow and have always had the upmost respect for him and trust in him. He takes time with you and answers all of your questions and concerns. Dr. Wyllie truly cares about his patients. Also, Iwould like to mention Michael, who did my stress test...he was amazing. Michael was caring, patient, made sure you were ok...fantastic!! Oh and the woman who put my holter monitor on was also great, so patient. If you have to see a cardiologist, this is the office to go to.
- English, German
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
