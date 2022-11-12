See All Cardiologists in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Joseph Wyllie, DO

Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Wyllie, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Wyllie works at Cardiovascular Institute in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Institute
    1454 S County Trl Ste 2000, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 606-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Endocarditis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Tetralogy of Fallot
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 12, 2022
    From the first time I walked into Dr. Wyllie's office I was greeted with a smile and professionalism by the office staff. I have know Dr. Wyllie since he was a Fellow and have always had the upmost respect for him and trust in him. He takes time with you and answers all of your questions and concerns. Dr. Wyllie truly cares about his patients. Also, Iwould like to mention Michael, who did my stress test...he was amazing. Michael was caring, patient, made sure you were ok...fantastic!! Oh and the woman who put my holter monitor on was also great, so patient. If you have to see a cardiologist, this is the office to go to.
    Maire Doyle — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Wyllie, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1124046040
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
